Sixty-six percent of independents disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job performance, a CNN poll found this week, highlighting his lack of momentum heading into the 2024 election.

Independents often are determining factors in presidential elections. CNN found negative polling for Biden among the critical demographic:

Job Performance

66 percent disapprove of his job performance

34 percent approve of his job performance

Deserves Reelection

70 percent say he does not deserve reelection

30 percent say he does deserve reelection

Former President Donald Trump leads Biden nationally by four points above the 3.8 margin of error, the poll found:

Trump: 49 percent

Biden: 45 percent

The polling numbers remained identical to CNN polling in December. Trump maintains a strong percentage of young and black voters.

Republicans also feel confident Trump will defeat Biden in November. “[T]he demographic dynamics of the contest appear to be steady – with a wide education gap among the most notable demographic divides, and smaller differences by age or race than in other recent presidential elections,” CNN reported

Biden’s support among traditionally Democratic-leaning blocs such as younger voters and voters of color has not grown since the fall: Voters younger than 35 remain about evenly split, 49% back Biden and 46% Trump, while voters of color break 57% Biden to 35% Trump. Republicans express confidence in Trump’s odds at winning a second term as president: 88% of Republican-aligned voters say he has a realistic chance of winning the presidency should he become the nominee, while only 29% see Biden as having a realistic shot at winning. About 7 in 10 (72%) Republican-aligned voters say the party has a better chance to win the White House with Trump at the top of the ticket than someone else, and 57% say they would be enthusiastic should he become president again. And most Republican-aligned voters view Trump as generally mainstream (62%) rather than too extreme (37%).

The poll sampled 1,212 adults from January 25-30 and has a 3.8-point margin of error.

