Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in the key swing state of Wisconsin, the latest Fox News poll found.

According to the survey, Trump benefits from third-party candidates — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein — remaining in the race, as he leads Biden by three points in that matchup.

Trump garners 42 points, followed by Biden with 39 points, RFK Jr. with seven points, Stein with two points, and West with one point in the key battleground state. Another seven percent remain undecided.

According to Fox News:

Because the candidates retain equal shares from their respective parties, that 3-point difference comes down to independents narrowly favoring Trump (one-quarter of independents are undecided) — as well as the fact that more Wisconsinites self-identify as Republican than Democrat.

When third-party candidates are not in the mix, Trump and Biden remain tied with 47 percentage points each in Wisconsin. Just 0.7 percent separated the two in the 2020 general election matchup:

Further, the survey found that Wisconsin voters view the economy and election integrity as the most “extremely” important issues in 2024 when it comes to their vote — 55 percent and 52 percent say they are “extremely” important, respectively. Forty-three percent believe immigration and the border are “extremely” important as well.

The survey was taken January 26-30, 2024, among 1,172 registered Wisconsin voters. It has a ± three percent margin of error, and it coincides with other surveys taken over the past several months, showing Trump leading Biden in key swing states, including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.