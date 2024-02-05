Former President Donald Trump on Monday called Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel his “friend” and said he is waiting until after the South Carolina primary to make a decision on “recommendations for RNC Growth.”

Trump’s comments came in a Truth Social post on Monday evening after he suggested to Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo in an interview aired Sunday that “changes” in the RNC were likely when she asked about McDaniel’s performance.

In his post, the 45th president touted “things are looking great in the Presidential Race of 2024 against Crooked Joe Biden” before turning his attention to McDaniel and the RNC:

In my successful run in 2016, the State of Michigan really came through – First time in Decades that it was won by a Republican, and it was headed up by my friend Ronna McDaniel. Ronna is now Head of the RNC, and I’ll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth.

In their interview on Sunday, Bartiromo said the “RNC doesn’t seem to be so strong” and went on to add it is “seeking credit lines.”

Trump on Ronna McDaniel and the RNC: "I would say right now, there'll probably be some changes made." pic.twitter.com/Pc6YW7N03i — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 4, 2024

“You have to understand, I have nothing to do with the RNC; I’m separate,” Trump said, making clear his campaign’s finances are in no way tied to the entity.

“How’s Ronna McDaniel doing?” Bartiromo followed up.

“I think she did great when she ran Michigan for me, I think she did okay initially in the RNC. I would say right now, there’ll probably be some changes made,” Trump replied.

On Saturday, citing the RNC’s latest filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the New York Times’s Shane Goldmacher reported it had just $8 million in cash on hand and was $1.8 million in debt. Furthermore, Goldmacher added that McDaniel’s future was a central topic of discussion at the RNC meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week.

Those meetings were preceded by the Restoring National Conference summit in Las Vegas a week earlier, which was a Turning Point USA event meant to serve as a “wakeup call” to the RNC and McDaniel, as Breitbart News exclusively reported.

Many of the 168 party officials from around the country and U.S. territories and 75 prominent Republican county chairs attended the event.