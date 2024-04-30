MSNBC’s Brzezinski: Columbia Campus ‘Looked Exactly Like January 6’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski stated that Columbia students breaking into a campus building overnight “looked exactly like January 6.” While Brzezinski’s fellow co-host Joe Scarborough stated that people who were justifiably offended by January 6 and Charlottesville are equivocating on the campus disorder.

Scarborough said, “Well, what did that look like, what did those kids look like when they were breaking the windows?”

Brzezinski answered, “It looked like January 6. It looked exactly like January 6. So, students have quite a model in MAGA Republicans, I guess.”

Later in the segment, Scarborough remarked, “[A]fter Charlottesville, when there were people saying, no, no, no there are good people on both sides, universal condemnation. Here, it’s chants going on and on, from the river to the sea and people talking about genocide and holding up signs that talk about the final solution. I will say, we’re getting a lot of correspondence from people who are saying, yeah, we understand that stuff, but just look through there, there are good people on both sides, just ignore the genocidal hatred towards Jews and look at these other people and what they’re trying to do. It’s interesting how they want college administrators and Jewish students to sort through genocidal chants as they go to class and be fine with it, because it’s part of a bigger cause. And I will say also, as Mika said … it looked a lot like January 6. That was game, set, match for most of the people, for us, and also for people in the center and a lot of people on the left. Now, it seems that there are some people that are celebrating this as an act of civil disobedience, instead of just the raw vandalism and criminal activity that it is. … And suddenly, the people who were so offended about January 6, rightly, so offended about what Donald Trump said after Charlottesville, rightly, are saying, yeah, yeah, but this is complicated. … No, it’s really, — it’s just not complicated. … And I don’t think administrators should say, yeah, but, let’s sort through this and maybe the crimes aren’t so bad, maybe the ends justify the means. No. They didn’t on January 6. They don’t here.”

