Michael Moore Panics: Biden’s Chance of Losing Election ‘Is So Great’ Due to Israel

Documentarian Michael Moore has sent a warning to President Joe Biden, saying his chance of losing the election in November is “so great” due to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Michael Moore appeared Monday on CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins. During the segment, Collins referenced a recent poll showing that 81 percent of voters age 18 to 35 disapprove of Biden’s handling of the conflict in the Middle East.

“I’d like to speak to one particular individual — and that is President Biden,” Moore said. “I want to say this on your show tonight that his chance of not being reelected, I think, at this point is so great because of those numbers, and because he’s losing the youth vote. He’s lost the Arab-American vote in Michigan.”

Watch below:

Moore said that he is “trying to save Joe Biden.”

“We need an immediate ceasefire,” the filmmaker said, then addressing Biden: “You can stop the killing tonight.”

He added: “We’re going to lose the election. We’re going to lose Michigan if we don’t turn this around. If President Biden doesn’t turn this around, that is going to do more to put Trump back in the white house. And I refuse to have Donald Trump back in the White House.”

As Breitbart News reported, Moore sounded a similar alarm on his Rumble podcast last month.

Citing young voters who are overwhelmingly unhappy with Biden’s stance on Gaza, Moore said, “They’re not going to vote for Trump, ever. But they may not vote.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com