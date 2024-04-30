Anti-Israel Protesters Occupying Building at Columbia University ‘Face Expulsion’

Anti-Israel protesters occupying Hamilton Hall at Columbia University in New York are facing expulsion, according to the university.

Columbia University spokesperson Ben Chang issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon, revealing that “students occupying the building face expulsion,” hours after protesters seized the building, leading the university to restrict access to the university “until circumstances allow otherwise.”

The university also announced a wave of restrictions related to student access to dormitories and dining halls as well as changes to transportation and mail services.

“We regret that protesters have chosen to escalate the situation through their actions,” Chang said. “Our top priority is restoring safety and order on our campus.”

Video footage posted to social media in the early hours of Tuesday morning showed protesters carrying barricades into Hamilton Hall, smashing the glass doors of the buildings, and hanging pro-Palestinian banners from the windows.

We made it very clear yesterday that the work of the University cannot be endlessly interrupted by protesters who violate the rules. Continuing to do so will be met with clear consequences. Protesters have chosen to escalate to an untenable situation-vandalizing property, breaking doors and windows, and blockading entrances-and we are following through with the consequences we outlined yesterday. Students occupying the building face expulsion. Protesters were informed that their participation in the encampment violated numerous University policies. We gave everyone at the encampment the opportunity to leave peacefully. By committing to abide by University policies, they would be allowed to complete the semester.

Hours before protesters occupied Hamilton Hall, Columbia University said it was starting to suspend students involved in the encampment after giving them a 2:00 p.m. Monday deadline to leave.

An initial encampment was established at Columbia University on April 17. The next day, several students were suspended, and hundreds of protesters were arrested for their involvement in the encampment.

While the university removed the first encampment, a second one has popped up in its place.