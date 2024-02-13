Jared Kushner: I Will Not Return to White House if Trump Wins

Former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, says he will not be returning to the White House should Trump be victorious in November.

Kushner said on Tuesday that he wishes his father-in-law well but will not be joining him in the White House for a second term, opting to instead focus on his investment firm, Affinity Partners.

“I was very fortunate to play a role in the campaign and then join him in the administration,” Kushner told Axios’ Business Editor Dan Primack. “There was some incredible things we were able to get done together. Very, very proud of them. But this time, I think he’ll be able to build a really incredible team based on the people who are available.”

Kushner said he “enjoyed” his time in the White House but has since taken a liking to living out of the spotlight with his family in Florida. He also praised the former president’s campaign team.

“I think that the team around him is maybe the best he’s had,” Kushner said.

“They’re doing an incredible job,” Kushner added. “And I suspect that if he gets into office again, he would have just the level of competence and professionalism, even more so than it was in the last administration.”

Ivanka Trump, Jared’s wife, has already said she will not be helping her father’s campaign and will not be returning to the White House if he gets elected.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she said last year.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments,” she added.

