Former President Donald Trump is up by a massive margin over his rival, former Gov. Nikki Haley, in South Carolina, a recent FAU/Mainstreet Research survey revealed.

The survey asked likely Republican voters who they plan to vote for in the upcoming February 23 primary race, and a majority, 67 percent, said they support Trump. Haley came a stunning 45 points behind, with 22 percent choosing her. Another seven percent said they do not know who they will support, and three percent said they back “another candidate”:

📊 2024 South Carolina GOP Primary • Donald Trump — 67% (+45)

• Nikki Haley — 22% • @FAUpolling | @MainStResearch

• February 1-8 | 379 Likely voters https://t.co/BMA4yqU3AB pic.twitter.com/Ac1RCcpO2e — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 13, 2024

That survey was taken February 1-8, 2024, among 679 adults in South Carolina. It has a ± 3.8 percent margin of error and coincides with the latest CBS News survey showing Trump leading Haley in the Palmetto State by a two-to-one margin. In that particular survey, Trump garners 65 percentage points to Haley’s 30 percentage points — a difference of 35 percent:

📊 2024 South Carolina GOP Primary • Donald Trump — 65% (+35)

• Nikki Haley — 30% CBS News | 1,004 LV | 2/5-10 | ±4.4%https://t.co/Bntig2cPi3 pic.twitter.com/eFE2fXCZKL — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 12, 2024

As Breitbart News reported:

The survey finds that Haley has virtually no advantage going into her home state, as three-quarters of likely GOP voters say Haley being from South Carolina makes “no difference” to them. Only one in five say it makes them “more likely to vote for her,” and five percent say it makes them “less likely to vote for her.” Additionally, 76 percent think Haley is clearly not part of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, and the vast majority, 89 percent, are more concerned with national issues than issues specific to the Palmetto State.

While Haley — who lost in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada — is planning to remain in the race through Super Tuesday, regardless of the results of South Carolina’s primary, Trump has called her out, noting she is “CRASHING” in the polls.

“Tricky Nikki is CRASHING in the Polls. She is 15 points down to Crooked Joe Biden, and I’m crushing him in all Polls,” Trump said in a Tuesday post on Truth Social, adding that she has “no reason to make it to the South Carolina Primary.”

“The other day, she had almost no people attend her ‘rally’ (We had thousands and thousands who couldn’t even get into the large arena), an embarrassment to her wonderful husband, in Africa. I think he should come back home to help save her dying campaign,” Trump added:

