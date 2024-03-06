Pennsylvania Republican Dave McCormick Endorses Trump for President

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick endorsed presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump for commander-in-chief on Wednesday.

McCormick congratulated the 45th president on his major Super Tuesday victory, which saw him win 14 states – putting an end to former Gov. Nikki Haley’s (R-SC) quixotic bid.

“Congratulations to President Trump on his victory. He has my strong endorsement and I look forward to him trouncing Joe Biden in PA and beyond on November 5,” McCormick wrote.

McCormick, likely to be the GOP nominee and face Sen Bob Casey (D-PA) in November, is “excited to work with the President and his team to retire Biden and Bob Casey and get our country back on track!”

Pennsylvania will be one of the most influential states this November in deciding who will win the presidency and the next Senate majority. The state helped propel Trump to the White House in 2016 before flipping blue for Biden in 2020. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania saw the only Senate seat flip in the 2022 midterms when Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) bested celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz for former Sen. Pat Toomey’s (R-PA) seat.

This time around, Pennsylvania marks one of the top pick-up opportunities for Republicans, who are on offense this year and have a prime chance to take a multiple-seat Senate majority in the 119th Congress, as Breitbart News has detailed.

Two February polls centered on a McCormick versus Casey match-up showed mixed results. An Emerson College poll, sponsored by the Hill and conducted February 14-16, found Casey leading McCormick 49 percent to 39 percent, with another 13 percent undecided.

Per the Hill, Emerson College sampled 1,000 voters between February 14 and 16, and the margin of error was plus or minus three percent.

However, a poll from Chism Strategies, which notes on its website that it “helps elect Democrats and advance progressive causes,” showed a much tighter race. The poll conducted February 6-8 among 538 respondents found Casey at 38 percent, with McCormick one point back at 37 percent. One in four voters were unsure of who they would vote for.

The same poll found Trump at 40 percent and Biden at 32 percent in a hypothetical general election race with independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who scored seven percent. Another five percent would back someone else, fifteen percent were undecided, and two percent would sit the election out.

The margin of error was plus or minus 4.22 percent.