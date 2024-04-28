McConnell: National Abortion Ban Not Likely, Will Be ‘Sorted Out at the State Level’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that a national abortion ban could not get 60 votes in the Senate, therefore the issue would be sorted out in the states.

Host Kristen Welker said, “I want to talk about abortion which, as you know, is one of the biggest issues for people all across this country right now. Back in 2022 you said a national ban was possible. So as I sit here today I want to ask you, leader McConnell, would you support a federal ban on abortion?”

McConnell said, “I said it was possible. I didn’t say that was my view. I just said it was possible. And the reason I said it was possible the Supreme Court has put this back into the legislative arena, and we are seeing it play out all across the country. I think in the end it will reflect the views of these individuals’ states. But I did not say, I said possible, I didn’t say that was my view. I don’t think we’ll get 60 votes in the Senate for any kind of national legislation. I think it’s a practical matter. It’s going to be sorted out at the state level.”

