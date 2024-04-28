A law enforcement officer tackled a protester during an anti-Israel demonstration Thursday at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

A video clip shows a crowd of people, some of them running, as the Georgia State Patrol trooper chases after the individual and throws himself onto the person, according to Fox 5 journalist Billy Heath.

“This was one of the first takedowns of many, several protesters were arrested today on the campus,” Heath wrote:

The news comes as young people have been protesting the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group.

Approximately 28 people were arrested at the scene on Thursday where Atlanta police officers, Emory campus officers, and the troopers responded to the demonstration, WSB-TV reported on Friday.

“The Georgia Department of Public Safety released a statement Thursday evening saying at 8:30 a.m., the Emory Police Department and Atlanta Police Department requested the assistance of DPS with a protest at Emory University,” the outlet said.

“Georgia State Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers responded to break up the protest but said they were met with protestors who threw bottles and refused to leave,” it continued.

Additional video footage shows tents set up on the campus and one sign displayed between two of them that read, “Gaza Solidarity Encampment.”

The Fox 5 report said officers deployed pepper spray and used tasers on some of the protesters, some of whom were “hauled away and restrained,” a reporter for the outlet said.

“You’re hurting me! Ow! Let go!” one protester screamed as officers led him away from the outlet’s camera:

In Boston, Massachusetts, officers arrested about 100 protesters on Saturday at another anti-Israel encampment that was set up at Northeastern University, Breitbart News reported.

Meanwhile, Liberty University students gathered on their campus’ lawn in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Wednesday to worship God as the anti-Israel protests at colleges across the country raged, per Breitbart News.

“While so many campuses are erupting in anger, hatred, and violence, it is refreshing to see the students at Liberty University reflecting the love of Christ as we are commanded to do by Scripture,” said Liberty University Chancellor Jonathan Falwell.