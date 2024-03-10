President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign raised a record-breaking $10 million in the day following his State of the Union speech on Thursday, his team told NBC News.

Campaign officials told the outlet that the figure is a 24-hour record for Biden’s reelection effort, with the donations coming from approximately 113,000 contributors.

It is nearly certain that the general election will be a rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump after they both won their respective primaries by far when 16 states voted on Super Tuesday last week.

The $10 million donated to Biden in such a short amount of time is large compared to the entire month of January when the combined efforts of his campaign, affiliated committees, and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) brought in $42 million.

By the end of the first month of 2024, the reelection campaign had $56 million and the DNC had $24 million in the bank, NBC reported.

Meanwhile, Trump had $30 million and the Republican National Committee (RNC) had just $9 million. However, the report noted that “both operations also had additional money stashed away in other fundraising accounts.”