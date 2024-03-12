Trump, Biden Officially Clinch Respective Parties’ Nominations

Both former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden have clinched their respective parties’ nominations, further putting America on a path to a rematch come November of this year.

President Joe Biden earned the title “presumptive nominee” on Tuesday following his primary victory in Georgia, which put him over the delegate threshold.

“Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee by securing a majority of the 3,933 pledged delegates available during the primary process. Maryland businessperson Jason Palmer is the only other individual to earn delegates to the convention so far, though 20 delegates will arrive as ‘uncommitted’ following protest votes in Michigan, Minnesota and Hawaii against Biden’s handling of Israel’s war against Hamas,” Politico reported.

Should the months unfold per usual, the president will be named the nominee at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago this coming August.

As predicted, former President Donald Trump earned the Republican nomination on Tuesday.

“Donald Trump secured the 1,215 delegates needed to make him the Republican Party’s nominee,” announced the Washington Post.

BREAKING: Donald Trump has officially eclipsed the delegate threshold to become the 2024 Republican nominee for president. Joe Biden & radical Democrats are destroying America. November is coming & it is time for ALL AMERICANS to unite. Together we will Make America Great… pic.twitter.com/HMKmiLG5mk — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) March 13, 2024

“It is my great honor to be representing the Republican Party as its Presidential Nominee. Our Party is UNITED and STRONG, and fully understands that we are running against the Worst, Most Incompetent, Corrupt, and Destructive President in the History of the United States. Millions of people are invading our Country, many from prisons and mental institutions of other Countries,” the former president said on Truth Social.

