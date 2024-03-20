General Election Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in Georgia, the latest Marist survey found.

According to the survey, taken March 11-14, 2024 among 1,177 registered voters in the Peach State, Trump leads Biden with a majority, 51 percent of registered voters, supporting him. Biden falls four points behind, garnering 47 percentage points.

Trump’s lead over Biden expands to five points when Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate, is added to the mix. In that scenario, Trump garners 45 percent, support followed by 40 percent for Biden and 14 percent for Kennedy:

The survey also found that Trump has made great strides with young voters, or those aged 18-29. While exit polls showed Biden winning that group by double digits in 2020, Trump now edges Biden out by five points.

All the while, independent voters remain virtually split — 49 percent support Biden, and 48 percent support Trump. While Biden has a strong lead among black voters, Trump now has nearly a quarter, 24 percent, supporting him, while 75 percent support Biden. Notably, 77 percent of black voters went for Biden in the 2020 election in Georgia, so this already reflects a loss of support for the Democrat incumbent.

Further, the survey found Georgia voters viewing Trump as better equipped than Biden to handle the issues of the economy and immigration — 57 percent and 56 percent, respectively. However, 25 percent consider “preserving democracy” a top issue, followed by 24 percent who said immigration and 24 percent who said inflation.

All of this coincides with the fact that most Georgians, 52 percent, disapprove of Biden’s job performance, suggesting an uphill battle for the 81-year-old as he moves into the general election.

Notably, Trump’s leads against Biden in this survey are outside the survey’s ± 3.7 percent margin of error. According to official results, Georgia went for Biden in the 2020 election by a difference of 4.4 percent.