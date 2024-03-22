Poll: Joe Biden Underwater on the Three Top 2024 Issues

President Joe Biden is underwater on the three top issues facing voters in 2024, a YouGov poll found this week, raising a red flag for Biden’s reelection chances.

Americans ranked the three top issues as soaring inflation/prices (21 percent), illegal and legal immigration (16 percent), and jobs and the sour economy (9 percent).

Biden’s approval rating is below 50 percent for the three most concerning issues:

Inflation/prices: 32 percent approved – 61 percent disapproved

Immigration: 30 percent approved – 59 percent disapproved

Jobs and the economy: 41 percent approved – 51 percent disapproved

Overall, only 40 percent of Americans approved of Biden’s job performance, well below the 50 percent threshold that incumbents historically need to win reelection.

The poll also asked respondents, “Regardless of who you prefer, who do you think would win the presidential election if Joe Biden were the Democratic candidate and Donald Trump were the Republican candidate?”

Less than a quarter of independents said Biden would defeat former President Donald Trump, while only three-fourths of Democrats predicted a Biden win:

Independents: 24 percent

Democrats: 72 percent

Republicans: 9 percent

The poll surveyed 1,682 Americans from March 16 – 19, 2024 with a 3.6 point margin of error.

