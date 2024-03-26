Poll: Joe Biden and Bob Casey Hold Slight Leads in Pennsylvania

President Joe Biden and Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) hold slight leads over former President Donald Trump and businessman Dave McCormick in general election match-ups in Pennsylvania, according to a poll.

The Susquehanna Polling and Research poll, published Monday, found Biden with a five-point lead over Trump in a two-way presidential race. He registered 50 percent of support to Trump’s 45 percent. Another four percent of respondents were unsure who they would back, and one percent preferred someone else.

Here is a screen shot of SP&R's last two polls in the PA POTUS race – Trump is down by 5 which shows he has cut Biden's margin from 8 in our January poll. Field dates for current poll were 2/27-3/7. Sample size is 450 LV. Margin of error is +/-4.6%. pic.twitter.com/tkXbJTIt1B — SP&R (@SusquehannaPR) March 25, 2024

However, Trump’s support has increased six percentage points since January, when he registered at 39 percent, while Biden gained three points since then. In other words, Trump shaved three points off his deficit to Biden compared to the previous poll.

Notably, the results break with trends seen in other polls out of Pennsylvania that show a tighter race, with Trump ahead in many instances. For reference, the RealClearPolling polling average shows Trump with a slim 0.2 percentage advantage in the Keystone State.

In the Senate race, Casey holds a six-point lead over McCormick at 48 percent to 42 percent. Ten percent of respondents are undecided. McCormick’s support is unchanged since January, while Casey has ticked up two points from 46 percent.

Here is a screen shot of SP&R's last 2 polls in the US Senate race in Pa – Casey leads by 6 in the current poll, or 48% to 42%. Field dates for current survey were 2/27-3/7 w/ 450n. Margin of error of +/-4.6%. pic.twitter.com/0eWOOkckOb — SP&R (@SusquehannaPR) March 25, 2024

Susquehanna Polling and Research sampled 450 like voters from February 27 to March 7, 2024, and the margin of error is ± 4.6 percentage points.

The poll comes as McCormick launched a television ad on Tuesday that focused on his time as a wrestler in the Keystone State, as Breitbart News reported.

“Pennsylvania wrestling taught me to do the hard thing: Hard work. Hard choices,” McCormick said in the ad.

“That’s not what we get from Washington. The career politicians don’t do the hard work,” he continued.

McCormick went to Bloomsburg Area High School, where he co-captained the wrestling team “and came in fourth place in the commonwealth,” his team noted in a press release.

Casey, who has been in office for nearly two decades, has attempted to attack McCormick over his leadership at Bridgewater Associates, a Connecticut-based hedge fund, but the ad underscores how wrestling in Pennsylvania led him to West Point.

Casey and McCormick are lined up to be their parties’ nominees after the State Supreme Court ruled they will be the lone names on their parties’ respective primary ballots in April, the Associated Press noted.