Former President Donald Trump blasted Judge Juan Merchan on Wednesday — a day after he imposed a sweeping gag order on Trump. Merchan is overseeing the New York criminal case against the Republican presumptive nominee for president.

Trump slammed the ruling in a Truth Social post as “another illegal, un-American, unConstitutional order” while adding that Merchan’s daughter, Loren Merchan, “just posted” an image to social media depicting him in prison:

Judge Juan Merchan, who is suffering from an acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (whose daughter represents Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and other Radical Liberals, has just posted a picture of me behind bars, her obvious goal, and makes it completely impossible for me to get a fair trial) has now issued another illegal, un-American, unConstitutional “order,” as he continues to try and take away my Rights. This Judge, by issuing a vicious “Gag Order,” is wrongfully attempting to deprive me of my First Amendment Right to speak out against the Weaponization of Law Enforcement, including the fact that Crooked Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and their Hacks and Thugs are tracking and following me all across the Country, obsessively trying to persecute me, while everyone knows I have done nothing wrong! Loren Merchan is the president and partner of Authentic Campaigns, Breitbart News reported in April 2023. The company’s website included a testimonial from Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) that said, “We partner with our clients to build award-winning online programs for progressive campaigns.” According to an archived LinkedIn page, Loren Merchan appears to have worked as “Director of Digital Persuasion” for “Kamala Harris for the People” for roughly ten months in 2019.

Trump zoned in further on Loren Merchan in his second post, contending she is benefiting from his rulings in the case:

Page 2: So, let me get this straight, the Judge’s daughter is allowed to post pictures of her “dream” of putting me in jail, the Manhattan D.A. is able to say whatever lies about me he wants, the Judge can violate our Laws and Constitution at every turn, but I am not allowed to talk about the attacks against me, and the Lunatics trying to destroy my life, and prevent me from winning the 2024 Presidential Election, which I am dominating? Maybe the Judge is such a hater because his daughter makes money by working to “Get Trump,” and when he rules against me over and over again, he is making her company, and her, richer and richer. How can this be allowed?

He then called on Merchan to immediately recuse himself from the case, adding that it should have happened in 2023: