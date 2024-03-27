Former President Barack Obama reportedly often advises President Joe Biden, 81, and his aides, expressing constant worry about former President Donald Trump’s ability to deliver the greatest political comeback in American history.

Obama’s worry underscores a fear among Democrats that the president might not defeat Trump, who gained significant political momentum in March.

A senior aide told the New York Times that Obama still supports Biden’s reelection hopes, but has “grave concern” that Trump could win reelection and deliver Biden a resounding defeat:

The aide, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said that Mr. Obama has “always” been worried about a Biden loss. And so, the aide added, he is prepared to “eke it out” alongside his former vice president in an election that could come down to slim margins in a handful of states.

Obama believes the 2024 election will be an “incredibly” close race, CNN reported Monday, necessitating an in-person visit on Friday to the White House. Biden’s public schedule, which often shows little information about his agenda, did not reflect the meeting.

Obama is not expected to directly campaign for Biden, a blow to the president, whom former special counsel Robert Hur referenced as “an elderly man with a poor memory.” Instead, he will focus on shoring up Biden’s fundraising and shrinking support among black and Latino voters, CNN reported.

The report elaborated:

For the next seven months, a specific area of focus for Obama will be making fundraising appeals and helping to motivate young Americans, particularly Black and Latino voters, who are seen by campaign advisers as a weak spot for Biden’s candidacy. Obama has no plans to hit the stump aggressively until the fall, when early voting begins, following a pattern he has adopted since leaving office. Saving the former president until the end of the race – at the time when voters are paying the most attention – is how Obama and his advisers believe he can be the most effective. No firm travel plans have yet been made, aides said, but the former president is likely to visit college campuses in the fall as well as major cities in battleground states.

