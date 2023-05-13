House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) suggested Friday that former President Barack Obama knew of the Biden family’s foreign deals with adversaries of the United States.

Speaking with Lou Dobbs on the Great America Show, Comer said Obama must have known about the Biden family business.

“I believe, Lou, that it’s because he knew what Joe Biden was doing the last year of his vice presidency,” Comer said in reference to payments worth millions the family’s business collected.

Comer revealed Wednesday that over the course of several years the family business received over $10 million from schemes in Romania and China in return for what appears to be influence peddling.

“He knew his son [Hunter Biden] was no good, and he knew this was nothing but a political liability not just for our country, not just for the democrat party, but for Obama’s legacy,” Comer added. “Because a lot of this happened during the Obama administration.”

Comer also believes Obama’s knowledge of the family’s business informed his opposition to Joe Biden’s 2020 candidacy.

“So, I think that’s why Obama didn’t want Joe Biden to run for president. I think they knew about this,” Comer said about the business. “And remember, a lot of these coverups would have happened during the Obama administration with Obama appointees in these deep state bureaucracies.”

Comer said an establishment media journalist should ask Obama if Comer’s hunch is true: “This would be a great question for Obama: Were you aware of what was going on with Joe Biden with respect to foreign policy and some of these ragtag countries around the world?”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.