Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake raised one million dollars at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser attended by former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a record-breaking sum for a non-incumbent, sources close to Lake told Breitbart News.

Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno previously held the record with a $350,000 haul earlier this year, according to sources.

The massive haul gives Lake a boost going into the new quarter with just seven months until election day.

Lake has not released her most recent quarterly fundraising numbers, but she raised $2.1 million in the last quarter of 2023.

Upon winning the Republican primary, as she is expected to do, Lake will likely face radical Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). Independent incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) decided not to run for reelection.

Gallego, the expected Democrat nominee for the Arizona senate seat, raised $3.3 million last quarter for a total of $9.6 million cash on hand, his campaign announced.

Lake leads Gallego in a hypothetical general election matchup, according to a poll conducted in February for Lake’s campaign.