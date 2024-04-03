Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake raised one million dollars at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser attended by former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a record-breaking sum for a non-incumbent, sources close to Lake told Breitbart News.
Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno previously held the record with a $350,000 haul earlier this year, according to sources.
The massive haul gives Lake a boost going into the new quarter with just seven months until election day.
Upon winning the Republican primary, as she is expected to do, Lake will likely face radical Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). Independent incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) decided not to run for reelection.
Lake leads Gallego in a hypothetical general election matchup, according to a poll conducted in February for Lake’s campaign.
