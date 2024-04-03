Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden Nationally, Even Against Third-Party Candidates

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden nationally, even when third-party candidates are included, the latest Trafalgar Group survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “If the presidential election were tomorrow, for whom would you vote?”

Overall, 43.1 percent said they would vote for Trump, followed by 39.8 percent who said they would vote for Biden — a 3.3-percent difference. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent, came in third place with 11.4 percent support, followed by Cornel West at 1.7 percent and Green Party candidate Jill Stein at 0.8 percent.

RELATED — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces Run for President as an Independent Candidate

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr via Storyful

The survey was taken March 29-31, 2024, among 1,092 general election voters. The margin of error is ± 2.9 percent, putting Trump’s 3.3-percent lead outside of it:

The survey is yet another showing that Kennedy Jr.’s involvement in the race is helping Trump rather than Biden despite opposite speculation in the beginning. Trump is all for it, too.

“RFK Jr. is the most Radical Left Candidate in the race, by far. He’s a big fan of the Green New Scam, and other economy killing disasters,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in March.

“I guess this would mean he is going to be taking votes from Crooked Joe Biden, which would be a great service to America. His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, is even more ‘Liberal’ than him, if that’s possible,” he continued, describing RFK Jr. as a “Radical Left Democrat, and always will be!!!”

“It’s great for MAGA, but the Communists will make it very hard for him to get on the Ballot. Expect him, and her, to be indicted any day now, probably for Environmental Fraud!” he exclaimed, adding, “He is Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, not mine. I love that he is running!”

RELATED — Conservatives BEWARE: Watch the Crazy Leftist Statements RFK Jr. Has Made



Kennedy Jr. appeared on CNN days later and seemingly surprised the host by arguing that Biden was a bigger threat to democracy than Trump.

“I can make the argument that President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy,” he said, explaining that Biden has weaponized federal agencies, using them to censor his political opponent.

He said:

And the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech, so to censor his opponent. I can say that because I just won a case in the federal Court of Appeals and now before the Supreme Court that shows that he started censoring not just me — 37 hours after he took the oath of office, he was censoring me.

“No president in the country has ever done that,” Kennedy Jr. said, adding:

The greatest threat to democracy is not somebody who questions election returns, but a president of the United States who uses the power of his office to force the social media companies, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter to open a portal and give access to that portal to the FBI, to the CIA, to the IRS, to CISA, to NIH to censor his political critics.

“Those are really critical threats to democracy,” he concluded.