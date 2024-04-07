Former President Donald Trump-endorsed congressional candidate Austin Theriault said on Breitbart News Saturday that he plans to exploit Rep. Jared Golden’s (D-ME) anti-Second Amendment votes to flip Maine’s second congressional district.

Theriault spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle after Trump endorsed Theriault’s bid for Maine’s second congressional district in March. The Pine Tree State’s second district is one of many districts President Donald Trump won during the 2020 presidential election, but it is currently represented by a Democrat.

RELATED VIDEO — AWR Hawkins: Biden Administration Dedicating 3/4 of a Billion Dollars to Gun Control:

ahawkins

Trump said Theriault, a former NASCAR driver, will “work hard to Secure the Border, Protect our always under siege Second Amendment, Stop Crime, Cut Taxes, and Support our Brave Law Enforcement, Military and Veterans.”

Trump added, “This is about fighting for Mainers who don’t have a voice, and I’m excited to be working with another proven champion to Save America!”

Theriault, who is a current representative in the state House, said he plans to represent those who feel like the political class no longer represents them. The district is the second-most rural district in America, which is well over 70 percent rural.

“This is a district that Trump does very well in. It’s a very rural district. It’s a district that in the past many decades has been hit hard by unfair trade policies. People feel like there’s no more opportunity and feel like the elite, political class no longer cares about them, and that’s why I am running,” he explained.

Listen to interview here:

“I just don’t feel like there’s respect for hard-working Americans, whether it’s in our state capitol in Augusta or whether it’s in Washington, DC. Especially in D.C.,” Theriault continued.

Theriault noted that Golden has voted for spending bills and other legislation that led to historic levels of inflation and curbed Maine’s citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

“He’s voted for trillions and trillions of dollars in spending. Spending that’s caused inflation to spiral out of control. He’s a pretty reliable vote for some of their extreme agendas like the IRA, that so-called Inflation Reduction Act,” referring to the legislation meant to curb inflation, which most Democrats later admitted amounted to a climate-change bill.

Theriault said he plans to mobilize Pine Tree State citizens that believe in the Second Amendment, noting that Golden has voted for gun-control bills.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in late 2023 praised Golden for backing an “assault rifle” ban after a shooting in Maine.

Ocasio-Cortez praised Golden, calling his comments, “Powerful, brave, and moving.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.