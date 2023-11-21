Dem Rep. Phillips: ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ Is ‘a Climate Bill’ — Infrastructure, Chips Bills Also Didn’t Address Costs

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live,” 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) stated that while he voted for the infrastructure bill, CHIPS Act, and Inflation Reduction Act and they’re all good pieces of legislation “They’re not addressing what everybody is dying from right now in this country, which is inaffordability.” And the “Inflation Reduction Act” is “a strange name” for “a climate bill.”

Phillips said, “I’ve been framed as having voted for the Biden platform 100%, which is true. By the way, the infrastructure bill, outstanding legislation. The CHIPS Act to repatriate manufacturing, good stuff. The Inflation Reduction Act, a strange name, of course, for a climate bill. Good things. They’re not addressing what everybody is dying from right now in this country, which is inaffordability. People cannot afford their groceries, their fuel, their mortgages.”

He added, “We should be treating Americans the same way as I believe corporations are treated, as it relates to deductibility of expenses. I think the earned income tax credit, child tax credit. We need child care.”

Host Dan Abrams then cut in to ask, “Are these things that Biden would disagree with you on?”

Phillips responded, “He’s not made it intentional. I don’t think he would disagree with me.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett