It would be a “GREAT HONOR” to become a “modern-day Nelson Mandela” in the “clink” for speaking the truth about New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, former President Donald Trump said over the weekend.

Trump’s comment came after Merchan, who is presiding over the New York criminal case, imposed a sweeping gag order on Trump upon news surfacing about a connection between Merchan’s daughter and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

The gag order, as Breitbart News’ Nick Gilbertson reported, prevents Trump from making public comments about witnesses participating in the trial, counsel other than Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), “members of the court’s staff and the District Attorney’s staff, or … the family members of any counsel or staff member, if those statements are made with the intent to materially interfere with … counsel’s or staff’s work” on the case. It also encompasses prospective jurors.

Trump slammed Merchan on Saturday as a “Partisan Hack” for not permitting him to “talk, thereby violating the Law and the Constitution, all at once.”

“If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the ‘clink’ for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela – It will be my GREAT HONOR,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“It is so bad what he is trying to get away with,” Trump said of Merchan. “How was he even chosen for this case??? I heard he fought like hell to get it, and all of the rest of them also!”

“We have to Save our Country from these Political Operatives masquerading as Prosecutors and Judges, and I am willing to sacrifice my Freedom for that worthy cause,” Trump added. “We are a Failing Nation, but on November 5th, we will become a Great Nation again.”