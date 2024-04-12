Former President Donald Trump is elevating leading Nevada Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown after an internal poll showed him dominating his primary opponents.

Trump took to Truth Social Friday to share a pair of graphics hyping a potential Nevada ticket in November headlined with himself in the presidential race and Brown in the Senate race:

“Donald Trump and Sam Brown are the Clear Choices of Nevada’s Republican Voters & Donors,” the digital flier reads. “Democrats are Terrified of a United Trump-Brown Ticket in Nevada!”

The 45th president sent out another post with a graphic promoting a “United Ticket” featuring himself and the now-retired Army captain, who was forced off the battlefield after sustaining serious burns from an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan:

Trump’s posts elevating Brown follow an internal poll conducted by The Tarrance Group and first reported by Breitbart News, which showed Brown with a towering lead over his Republican opponents.

He scored 58 percent of support in the poll taken April 7-10, giving him a commanding 52-point lead over his nearest opponent, former State Rep. Jim Marchant (R), who is at 6 percent.

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Tony Grady and former U.S. Ambassador to Iceland Jeff Gunter–who was apparently a registered Democrat in California as of at least August 9, 2023, according to Los Angeles County Registrar records reviewed by Breitbart News–tie at three percent.

Seven percent either selected “none of the above” or would back another candidate not listed, while 22 percent were undecided.

The Tarrance Group’s polling memo further reported that Brown’s support would climb another 16 points if Trump were to endorse him.

“Much of this movement would come from those who are currently undecided and are waiting to see if President Trump decides to endorse a candidate in this race,” the memo notes.

Marchant, Grady, and Gunter also trail Brown on the favorability and name identification fronts. More than three-quarters of respondents had favorables of Brown, while eight percent had negative ones, and nine percent had not heard of him.

Marchant fares second best with a 41/11 favorable versus unfavorable rating, but 29 percent of voters were unfamiliar with him. Shares of 12 percent of voters had positive views of Gunter, who entered the race in April, while three percent had negative views. Grady had identical numbers, as the vast majority of respondents had not heard of either man; 69 percent of respondents were unfamiliar with Grady, and 67 percent were unfamiliar with Gunter.

The poll sampled 500 likely Republican primary voters between April 7 and 10. The margin of error (MOE) is ± 4.5 percentage points.