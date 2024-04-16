Watch: GOP Grills Pro-Migration DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

The Republican-led House Committee on Homeland Security is grilling President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border security chief Alejandro Mayorkas as the Senate prepares to vote on his impeachment.

Led by committee chairman Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), Republican members are getting better at using their five-minute slots to question Alejandro Mayorkas, a skilled lawyer who has welcomed more than 7 million migrants across the southern border.

In many prior hearings, he has appropriated the respect earned by border officers, ignored legislators’ questions, denied knowledge of critical information, and pushed legal arguments that help migrants enter American communities and workplaces.

“Our immigration system is fundamentally broken,” Mayorkas claims, even as he works long hours to keep breaking the rules that protect ordinary Americans from waves of poor, desperate, job-seeking migrants.