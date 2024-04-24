Bloomberg Swing State Polling Upends Joe Biden’s National Gains

Former President Donald Trump upended President Joe Biden’s recent national polling gains by dominating Biden in swing states, a Morning Consult/Bloomberg poll found Wednesday.

Several national polls showed Biden cutting into Trump’s national polling lead after Trump’s criminal trial kicked off last week. “I think there’s this idea that the legal troubles that Trump is facing have somehow helped him, but that’s not something that I’ve necessarily seen in the recent data,” CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten said on Tuesday.

The Bloomberg swing state tracking poll appears to burst CNN’s bubble. It found Trump maintains an average six-point lead over Biden:

Trump: 49 percent

Biden: 43 percent

In addition, Trump vanquished Biden’s positive swing state polling. Trump leads in six of the seven swing states, the poll found:

Georgia: Trump: 49 percent (+6). Biden: 43 percent Wisconsin: Trump: 48 percent (+4) Biden: 44 percent North Carolina: Trump: 51 percent (+10) Biden: 41 percent Pennsylvania: Trump: 47 percent (+1) Biden: 46 percent Arizona: Trump: 49 percent (+7) Biden: 42 percent Nevada: Trump: 51 percent (+8) Biden: 43 percent Biden edges out Trump in only one swing state, Michigan: (+2)

Seven states, (Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina) will decide the president, longtime Democrat adviser Doug Sosnik wrote in the New York Times. If Trump wins one or more of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Biden’s chances of obtaining 270 electoral votes become narrow, he said.

Voters blame Biden for the sluggish economy on Main Street, Bloomberg analysis of the Consult polling concluded. Bloomberg also underscored that downballot Democrats are hurt by Biden’s poor economy: