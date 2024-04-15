Donald Trump Walks Into Trial: ‘Political Persecution … Honored to Be Here’ 

“This is really an attack on a political opponent,” former President Donald Trump said about his criminal trial before entering a New York courtroom on Monday.

The trial is the first criminal trial of a president. Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 felonies, accusing him of falsifying documents to conceal a sex scandal. Trump could face jail time if convicted.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before,” Trump told reporters. “There is no case and they’ve [legal experts] said that — people that don’t necessarily follow or like Donald Trump.”

“This case was brought as political persecution,” Trump continued. “This is a persecution like never before.”

“And again, it’s a case that should have never been brought. It’s an assault on America. And that’s why I’m very proud to be here. This is an assault on our country,” Trump said.

“It’s a country that’s run by an incompetent man who is very much involved in this case,” Trump said. “This is really an attack on a political opponent. That’s all it is. So I’m very honored to be here.”

Three separate prosecutors reportedly met with White House aides before indicting Trump, President Joe Biden’s political opponent.

Trump’s unprecedented trial began Monday morning with jury selection, the first day of a process that could span two weeks. The New York Times reported specifics about the jury selection:

The 12 jurors, once selected, will have to judge Mr. Cohen’s story themselves: He is expected to be the prosecution’s star witness, confronting a boss he once idolized and now despises. Jury selection will be crucial for both sides. Prosecutors have some advantage, as the jury pool is drawn from Manhattan, one of the most Democratic counties in America. Mr. Trump’s team will be looking for red needles in a blue haystack.