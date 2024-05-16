Kamala Harris Accepts Vice-Presidential Candidate Debate Offer from CBS

Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to take part in a VP candidate debate hosted by CBS News this summer, the Biden-Harris campaign confirmed Thursday.

The dates offered by CBS are July 23 or August 13, Harris’s team said.

“The Biden-Harris campaign has informed CBS News that we accept the network’s invitation to participate in a Vice Presidential debate, in studio, on either of two dates,” the campaign said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

The campaign agreed to the debate under the following guidelines: “It would not have an in-person audience, that there be firm time limits for answers, alternate turns to speak and candidate’s microphone should only be on when it is their turn to speak.”



“We look forward to the Trump campaign accepting one of these dates so that the full debate calendar for this campaign can be set,” the Biden-Harris campaign said.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has yet to select a running mate. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee has already agreed to two debates before the general election — one with CNN on June 27 and one with ABC News on September 10.

Trump has previously said he’s putting off picking a vice-presidential candidate until closer to the Republican National Convention (RNC) in mid-July.

“Well, I’m not in a rush and we’ll do it sometime around the convention, but we have a lot of great people in the Republican Party,” the Republican said in an April interview with 6ABC.