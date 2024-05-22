Trump Campaign Starts Accepting Cryptocurrency Donations

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is the first ever from the two major political parties to begin accepting cryptocurrency contributions.

Trump’s team announced the novel fundraising method on Tuesday in an emailed press release. Donors can contribute to the campaign’s joint fundraising committees with “any cryptocurrency accepted through the Coinbase Commerce product.”

Coinbase notes that hundreds of different forms of cryptocurrency are used to send funds on Coinbase Commerce.

“This addition to President Trump’s already groundbreaking digital fundraising operation marks the first time a major party Presidential nominee has embraced cryptocurrency for donations,” the campaign noted.

The release touted Trump’s record of championing innovation and deregulation, contrasting it with President Joe Biden and Democrats who “continue to believe only government has the answers to how our nation leads the world.”

It reads:

As our President, Donald J. Trump has reduced regulations and championed innovation in financial technology, while Democrats, like Biden and his official surrogate Elizabeth Warren, continue to believe only government has the answers to how our na t ion leads the world. The effort to reduce the control of government on an American’s financial decision-making is part of a seismic shift toward freedom. Today’s announcement reflects President Trump’s commitment to an agenda that values freedom over socialistic government control.

A similar statement is found on the donation page.

“As Biden piles regulations and red tape on all of us, President Trump stands ready to embrace new technologies that will Make America Great Again,” it says.

On Wednesday, a day after announcing the fundraising website, the campaign launched its nightly newsletter, the “Palm Beach Playbook.”

“Palm Beach Playbook will provide news and exclusive updates about President Trump’s historic campaign,” Trump campaign senior adviser Brian Hughes said in a statement to Breitbart News. “Through this email newsletter, we will share the truth about President Trump’s America First policies with voters who are tired of Weak Joe Biden and the Fake News Media.”