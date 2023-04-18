Donald Trump Launches Second Round of ‘Digital Trading Cards’

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a second digital trading card after the first collection sold out in less than a day.

“I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we are doing it again, SERIES 2, AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW. GO TO collecttrumpcards.com,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Have fun!”

The card is a digital image of Trump in gold cufflinks and a red tie holding the iconic Liberty Bell with a flag blended into a pastel sunset in the background.

Former President Trump just posted on Instagram for the first time since Jan. 5, 2021, about his digital trading cards: pic.twitter.com/WM9pZXYk5n — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) April 18, 2023

The card is $99 and is “intended as collectible items for individual enjoyment only, not for investment vehicles,” the e-commerce website states.

“Each Series 2 Trump Digital Trading Card has a unique pre-assigned rarity. Some will be one-of-ones (the only one in the world), while others will be limited,” the marketplace reads. “No Trump Digital Trading Card will have more than 10 copies in existence!”