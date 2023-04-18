Donald Trump Launches Second Round of ‘Digital Trading Cards’

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a second digital trading card after the first collection sold out in less than a day.
“I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we are doing it again, SERIES 2, AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW. GO TO collecttrumpcards.com,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Have fun!”
The card is a digital image of Trump in gold cufflinks and a red tie holding the iconic Liberty Bell with a flag blended into a pastel sunset in the background.
Former President Trump just posted on Instagram for the first time since Jan. 5, 2021, about his digital trading cards: pic.twitter.com/WM9pZXYk5n
The card is $99 and is “intended as collectible items for individual enjoyment only, not for investment vehicles,” the e-commerce website states.
“Each Series 2 Trump Digital Trading Card has a unique pre-assigned rarity. Some will be one-of-ones (the only one in the world), while others will be limited,” the marketplace reads. “No Trump Digital Trading Card will have more than 10 copies in existence!”
Despite previous negative online reviews, Trump’s collection of digital trading cards sold out in less than a day, generating $4.5 million in sales. He billed the issue of the cards as a “major announcement.”
“I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too,” President Joe Biden mocked Trump on Twitter.
“Whoever told Trump to do this should be fired,” Keith and Kevin Hodge, two Trump supporters, posted on Twitter. “Man, when all Patriots are looking for is hope for the future of our country and Trump hypes everybody up with a ‘BIG ANNOUNCEMENT’ then drops a low-quality NFT collection video as the ‘announcement,’ it just pushes people away.”
“Whoever thought this was a good idea needs to be fired,” conservative Caleb Hull posted on Twitter.
Former Trump assistant Sebastian Gorka said the digital cards “never should have happened.”
