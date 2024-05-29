Joe Biden to Reset Campaign Pitch to Black Voters

President Joe Biden will attempt to reset his campaign pitch to black voters with a new plan and more money.

The plan comes after polling found that former President Donald Trump has nearly doubled his support among black men and women since 2020.

Biden’s plan to counter Trump’s gains includes relying on black student organizations, churches, community groups, and surrogates. Biden will invest eight figures to support the outreach programs, Axios reported.

Biden will also campaign with black communities. On May 23, Biden invited Rev. Al Sharpton to the White House for the State Dinner hosted in honor of Kenya’s President William Ruto.

Trump, meanwhile, is fiercely competing for the black vote. Trump held a campaign rally in the Bronx on Thursday that drew between 10,000 and 25,000 people.

Trump promised to restore safety to New York City’s streets, and he brought guests onstage: Brooklyn rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), and former New York City Council Member Ruben Diaz, Sr.

“Does everybody know Sheff G? Where is Sheff G?” Trump asked the excited crowd before also introducing Sleepy Hallow.

“President Trump, my man,” Sheff G replied.

Thirty percent of black men and 11 percent of black women intend to vote for Trump in 2024, Wall Street Journal polling found in April, a significant increase from 2020 data.

Only 12 percent of black men voted for Trump in 2020, voting data shows. There is no compatible 2020 polling for black men.

In 2020, six percent of black women said they would vote for Trump, Associated Press polling found, five points less than the Journal’s 2024 polling.

In more good news for Trump, 42 percent of black women remain up for grabs in 2024, the Journal survey showed.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.