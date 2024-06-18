Joe Biden Heading to Rehoboth Beach Ahead of Debate with Donald Trump

President Joe Biden is heading to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Tuesday ahead of his debate with former President Donald Trump, according to the White House.

After a White House event commemorating the twelfth anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and a campaign reception in Virginia, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are headed to his beach house in Delaware.

It's only Tuesday, and Joe is already heading to Rehoboth Beach. pic.twitter.com/RaX6bC94mK — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) June 18, 2024

It will be Biden’s sixth trip to Rehoboth Beach in 2024 — an average of one trip to the beach per month — and his twenty-first overall trip to Delaware in 2024, according to WRDE.

On Thursday, Biden will be heading to Camp David in Maryland to prepare for his debate with Trump on June 27, according to WRDE.

According to the Associated Press (AP), a person with “knowledge of the president’s plans, who insisted on anonymity,” said Biden could “spend the better part of a week at Camp David getting ready for the first debate.”

On Tuesday, Trump is holding a rally in Racine, Wisconsin.

Trump’s team has said the former president will not be doing traditional prep ahead of the debate, which Trump had repeatedly asked for.

“President Trump takes on numerous tough interviews every single week and delivers lengthy rally speeches while standing, demonstrating elite stamina,” Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told the AP.

