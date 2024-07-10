Nancy Pelosi: Staying in Presidential Race Is ‘up to’ Joe Biden

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) did not take a stand regarding President Joe Biden staying in the 2024 presidential race or letting someone else run as the Democrat nominee, saying it was “up to” him.

“It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run,” she said on MSNBC on Wednesday. “We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short.”

She added, “I want him to do whatever he decides to do, and that’s the way it is. Whatever he decides, we go with.”

Her comments come at a time seen as critical for Biden to shore up support. Throwing support behind Biden, given her stature as the former House speaker, would have been significant.

She said she wanted to delay the conversation about Biden’s future until after a NATO summit he is hosting from Tuesday to Thursday in Washington. On Thursday, Biden will appear at his first press conference since his disastrous debate performance.

What Was That?! Biden Coughs, Stumbles, Rambles His Way Through Debate After Week of Rest and Prep

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby on Tuesday called it a “big boy press conference.”

“Let’s just hold off,” Pelosi said during the interview. “Whatever you’re thinking, either tell somebody privately, but you don’t have to put that out on the table until we see how we go this week.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has voiced tepid support for Biden, while progressives have come out vociferously in support. Swing-state Democrats have been much more reluctant, and at least six have come out and called for Biden to step aside.

On July 2, Pelosi said it was a “legitimate question to say, ‘Is this an episode, or is this a condition?'” regarding Biden’s faltering debate performance, where he struggled to finish his thoughts and made outlandish claims — such as that no troops died on his watch, forgetting about the 13 American troops killed in Afghanistan during his administration’s withdrawal in August 2021.

