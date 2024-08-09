Donald Trump Slams Democrat ‘Culture of No Commonsense’

President Donald Trump is rolling out a new catch-all attack on his Democratic opponents: “We’re going to bring back all our commonsense things,’ he said in an online fund-raising ad.

He also used the phrase in his Wednesday press conference at Mar-a-Lago, saying:

People want safety. They want security. They want respect all around the world for our country. They don’t want this horrible culture that is developing — a culture of no commonsense. It’s really a culture of no commonsense, and it’s not what anyone wants.

He explained:

We want to have a safe country. We want to have a strong military. We want low interest rates, and we want to be able to have the American dream. We want to be able to have our youth be able to buy homes, housing, get good jobs, and we’re really just at the opposite right now. So it’s so sad to see … [Harris has] been the worst border czar in history … [and] 20 million people came over the border during the Biden-Harris administration … Now you have people dying financially because they can’t buy bacon, they can’t buy food, they can’t buy groceries, they can’t do anything, and they’re living horribly in our country right now. …

She picked a radical left man [Gov. Tim Walz as running mate]. He has positions that are … not even possible to believe that they exist. Heavy into the transgender world … He doesn’t want to have borders. He doesn’t want to have walls. He doesn’t want to have any form of safety for our country. He doesn’t mind people coming in from prisons — and neither does she.

The “culture of no common sense” may help Trump and JD Vance combine their criticism of Harris’ economic and border policies into a pocketbook pitch aimed at voters who are worried about migration’s wide-ranging damage to their living standards and the nation’s economy.

Vance told Fox News on August 6:

Border czar Kamala Harris has handwritten an invitation to every illegal alien and terrorist across the world … When I talk to Americans, one of the biggest concerns I hear is, ‘Why are housing costs so high?’ I’ll give you two reasons, Sean. Number one, there are 20 million illegal aliens who shouldn’t be here and who are competing with Americans for scarce homes. Number two, Kamala Harris has supported higher interest rates, which makes mortgages totally unaffordable for most people. So these policies make ordinary people suffer … she’s putting the interests of illegal aliens above Americans citizens.

.@JDVance: One of the biggest concerns I hear is, "Why are housing costs so high?" Two reasons: 1. There are 20M illegals here who shouldn't be here who are competing with Americans for scarce homes. 2. Kamala has supported higher interest rates, which makes mortgages totally… pic.twitter.com/ccab7qtiLm — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 7, 2024

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign is staying silent and is relying on favorable publicity from enthusiastic journalists to bump up her polls.

“The Harris camp is hoping to ride the wave as long as it can,” Politico reported August 8, adding:

So there is little worry about the candidate avoiding something else that has long been required of presidential nominees: taking questions from the press … Harris’ top communications aides are deeply skeptical, as Biden’s inner circle was, that doing big interviews with major TV networks or national newspapers offer much real upside when it comes to reaching swing voters.

“There’s really no need,” one Harris ally told Politico. “The voters that she needs are at the local level. They’re not reading the national press.”