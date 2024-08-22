Former President Donald Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp have appeared to put their differences aside and recover from their recent spat, with both Republicans voicing support for each other following the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

“We need to send Donald Trump back to the White House,” Kemp told Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Thursday evening:

Trump gave Kemp a shout-out in return in a Truth Social post:

Thank you to #BrianKempGA for all of your help and support in Georgia, where a win is so important to the success of our Party and, most importantly, our Country. I look forward to working with you, your team, and all of my friends in Georgia to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The governor’s endorsement came as a surprise to some viewers as Trump called him “disloyal” and “very bad for the Republican Party” at an early August campaign rally:

“Little Brian, little Brian Kemp. Bad guy,” Trump said, according to the New York Post.

In a call-in to Fox News after Kemp’s appearance on Hannity, Trump again praised the governor’s words.

“I just saw Brian … was interviewed by Sean Hannity, and he was very nice, and he said he wants Trump to win, and he’s going to work with me 100% and I think we’re going to have a very good relationship with Brian Kemp,” he said, according to the Associated Press.