RNC Spokeswoman: Election Matter of ‘Life or Death,’ U.S. Faces Same Threat as Israel Without ‘Strong Leadership’

The 2024 presidential election is a matter of “life or death,” argued Republican spokesperson Elizabeth Pipko, who noted that the U.S. and Israel share the same “evil” enemy while warning that “weak leadership” could lead to an October 7-like tragedy on American soil.

In a conversation with Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), published Tuesday, Pipko, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee (RNC), emphasized that the 2024 election is not just political but a matter of “life or death,” arguing that the current threats against the Jewish State reflect a shared danger for both Israel and the U.S. under what she describes as “weak leadership.”

“People are being slaughtered by an evil that’s not just an enemy of Israel, but it’s an enemy of ours, too,” she said.

According to JNS, Pipko, a former model and founder of a movement encouraging Jewish Democrats to switch parties, explained that Republican support for Israel symbolizes broader values, such as strength and security.

“Support for Israel against an enemy like Hamas is everything that we believe in and stand for as a country,” she said, adding that Israel’s security concerns should resonate with Americans at large.

Pipko also suggested that a Donald Trump presidency could have prevented the October 7 Hamas massacre, the deadliest against Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust.

She also warned of the danger of weak leadership.

“What happened on October 7 could happen on our soil, as well, without strong leadership,” Pipko told JNS, underscoring the notion that foreign policy, particularly concerning Israel, will be a defining issue in the election.

Pipko’s remarks align with the broader advantages of the U.S.-Israel alliance, which has not only strengthened both nations’ military, security, and technological sectors but also advanced critical military technologies — like missile defense – facilitated vital intelligence sharing, and fostered economic ties through U.S. tech firms establishing research and development centers in Israel and driving innovation across cybersecurity, medical technology, and beyond.

Earlier in 2024, retired United States Army major and urban and subterranean warfare expert John Spencer cautioned about setting a dangerous precedent if Hamas is allowed to survive while slamming countries who are “playing [right] into Hamas’s strategy” by attempting to halt Israel’s operations in Gaza, which are aimed at destroying the terror group’s capabilities.

He also warned that if Israel does not completely dismantle the terror organization, “massive genocidal attacks” and the taking of civilian hostages would be replicated by terrorists across the globe.

