Poll: Nearly 60% of Teamsters Support Donald Trump over Kamala Harris

The Teamsters Union, representing more than one million members, released the results of its presidential poll among members — showing that almost 60 percent of Teamsters support former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris.

The poll, released on Wednesday, shows that the most recent telephone poll of Teamsters — taken September 9-15, 2024 — found that 58 percent support Trump in the presidential election while just 31 percent back Harris. About six percent are undecided, and five percent are unsure.

Polling conducted from July 24 through September 15, 2024, found similar results, with more than 59 percent of Teamsters saying they support Trump and only 34 percent saying they support Harris. About 6.4 percent of Teamsters are considering other candidates.

Teamsters leadership wrote on X that the union’s general executive board is expected to announce its official endorsement in the presidential race on Wednesday.

Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement:

For the past year, the Teamsters Union has pledged to conduct the most inclusive, democratic, and transparent Presidential endorsement process in the history of our 121-year-old organization — and today we are delivering on that promise to our members. Our members are the union, and their voices and opinions must be at the forefront of everything the Teamsters do. Our final decision around a possible Presidential endorsement will not be made lightly, but you can be sure it will be driven directly by our diverse membership. [Emphasis added]

While O’Brien spoke at the Republican National Convention (RNC) by invitation of Trump, he was snubbed by Harris from speaking at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

