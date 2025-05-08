Sharpton: Trump ‘Fumbling,’ Voters Getting ‘Buyer’s Remorse’

MSNBC political commentator Al Sharpton claimed Thursday on “All In” that President Donald Trump is “fumbling the ball” to the point his voters are getting “buyer’s remorse.”

Sharpton said, “He promised on day one many things he hasn’t delivered. And now I think you said it best to sell austerity rather than prosperity is something that is miles away from what he told his own constituents, or his own supporters.”

He continued, “He does not have a deal. There is no deal. He’s announced something with England today that we really don’t know what that really means. We don’t know what’s going on with China. They can’t even agree with who called the meeting. In the interim, we have Mother’s Day coming up Sunday. Flowers are up. He’s telling kids that they can’t have dolls. I mean, this is the worst of the worst of Trump fumbling the ball.”

Sharpton added, “I think that a lot of voters who supported him are starting to get voter’s or buyer’s remorse because he clearly has not only not done what he said, he’s doing the opposite. He’s causing inflation. He’s causing it to stay where it is or rise, and it’s going to cause a lot of pain to his base and farmers and others that depend on a lot of the things that he’s putting tariffs on.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN