Biden Claims VP Harris Had ‘Six Full Months’ to Run for President

Former President Joe Biden claimed Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that then-Vice President Kamala Harris had “six full months” to run for president after he dropped out of the race on July 21, 2024 just over three months before Election Day.

Co-host Sonny Hostin said, “Well, Mr. President, some have even argued that leaving the race and endorsing your vice president, Vice President Harris, a hundred, over a hundred days before the election hampered her campaign. What do you say to those critics?”

Biden said, “I say, number one, that there were still six full months. She was in every aspect, every decision I made, every decision we made. And I don’t think, I hope I didn’t sound the wrong way. I don’t think anybody thought we’d be successful as we were. I don’t think anybody thought we’d pass the Recovery Act. I don’t think anyone thought we’d have. We deal with chips and science. I don’t think anybody thinks we’d have all we got done in a close race.”

He added, “Think about it. We got more major legislation passed to fundamentally change the direction of the country than any president has in a long, long time. And so we’re in a situation where we came to office, and we agreed on two things. One, I was sick and tired of trickle-down economics. And my dad used to say, not a whole lot trickled down to his kitchen table. And so we built the economy from the middle out and the bottom up. The strongest economy in the world, where we left. That’s not hyperbole, that’s a fact.”

