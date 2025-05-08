Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem is making clear to Senate Democrats that “there is no scenario” where deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an accused MS-13 gang member, domestic abuser, and human smuggler, is returned to the United States.

For months, House and Senate Democrats have fought to get Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien deported to his native El Salvador by the Trump administration after he was accused of being an MS-13 gang member, brought back to the United States.

During a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security hearing on Thursday Noem told Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) that under no circumstances will Abrego Garcia be flown back to the United States.

“Abrego Garcia is a citizen of El Salvador and should never have been in this country and will not be coming back to this country,” Noem said. “There is no scenario where Abrego Garcia will be in the United States again. If he were to come back, we would immediately deport him again because he is a terrorist, a human smuggler, and he is a wife-beater.”

Noem said Abrego Garcia is in his home country and repeated that DHS would deport him for a second time if he were to return to the U.S.

“Abrego Garcia is not a citizen of this country and is a dangerous individual who does not belong here,” Noem said. “If he were back in this country, we would immediately deport him.”

Aside from his alleged MS-13 gang membership, Abrego Garcia has twice been accused by his wife in Maryland of domestic violence. Likewise, this week, new details have come to light regarding Abrego Garcia’s ties to an illegal alien human smuggling operation.

A convicted felon, accused of operating a human smuggling ring that imported illegal aliens to the U.S. interior, told Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents that he hired Abrego Garcia to smuggle such illegal aliens.

The admission comes as DHS released bodycam footage of Abrego Garcia from a 2022 traffic stop by the Tennessee Highway Patrol where troopers pulled over the illegal alien, who was driving a vehicle that belonged to the convicted felon.

Inside the vehicle were nine people, none of whom had luggage. Troopers suspected the people were illegal aliens being smuggled into the United States interior, but after speaking with federal agents they allowed Abrego Garcia to continue on his route.

The DOJ is now investigating the alleged human smuggling incident involving Abrego Garcia.

