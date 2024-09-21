Exclusive — Cliff Maloney: Voter Registration, Ballot Requests Show Trump ‘Has the Edge’ in Pennsylvania

Voter registration and mail-in ballot request data show that former President Donald Trump has the edge in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, Cliff Maloney, heading up the Pennsylvania Chase, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Maloney — whose group is tasked with chasing ballots in the Keystone State, ensuring that low-propensity Republican voters get out and vote — walked through the current trends in Pennsylvania and what they mean in the grand scheme of the race to the White House.

Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle explained that, while Democrats have more mail-in ballot requests than Republicans in the state, Democrats are down by far more in comparison to where they were in 2020. There is a 250,000-ballot-request swing toward Republicans and away from Democrats at this point in the race compared to 2020.

“Fifty days out from the election … they [Democrats] are now down 250,000 in terms of where we were in 2020 compared to now if you look at Republican drop-off versus Democrat drop-off. I’d much rather be where we are. And, let me remind your listeners, Matt: We only lost the state by 80,000 votes,” Maloney said as Boyle noted that this margin alone is “three times the margin of the 2020 election.”

“You just hit it on the head, yes,” Maloney said. “And, so, any of these numbers that we see the fact that, A, we’re better off by 250,000 in terms of mail-in requests.”

However, Maloney said that does not even include another stark reality: The gap in voter registration between Republicans and Democrats is shrinking.

“Don’t forget registration. In 2020, we were down 700,000 to the Democrats in registration. Now, we’re just about 300,000,” he said. “We cut that in half. And, so, you look at mail-in requests, and you look at registration. To me, the optimism — you’d much rather be driving the Trump Train than trying to figure out how to get Kamala back in this race because, in my mind, momentum is everything. And forget the polls. Forget all the people that, you know, the pundits on the left that want to scream … follow the numbers. And the mail-in requests and the registrations show us that Trump has the edge right now in PA,” he said, adding this important note: “If we can turn out and actually get our people to vote.”

LISTEN:

Given these numbers, Maloney’s group is out there working to motivate voters, particularly in light of the fact that 141,000 Republicans who requested mail-in ballots in 2020 never turned them in.

“I think when you look at that compared to the fact we lost by 80,000, it’s like, yeah, we just got to solve that problem,” he said, noting that the organization has 120 full-time ballot chasers.

“We are going to low-propensity Republicans, those that are unlikely to vote, and we are asking them if they will request a mail-in ballot. We’re not going to Election-Day voters; they’re likely voters. We’re going to unlikely voters that happen to be Republican, and we’re asking them to request,” he said, explaining that once ballots go out, they will change their strategy to going to these voters aligned with them and getting them to commit to getting these ballots in.

Low-propensity voters, he added, are those who voted in two or fewer of the last four general elections in Pennsylvania. Maloney said it is crucial for Republicans — who tend to vote in person on Election Day — to play the game to close the gap in the state and deliver a victory for Trump, noting that they are legally coordinating “as much as we can, to the extent of the law, with the RNC and with the PA GOP and all these groups and these campaigns in-state that we can legally coordinate with.”

“So, I think it’s the first time there’s real synergy from Republicans,” he added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.