Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Health Care Affordability Event

President Donald Trump holds an event to address health care affordability on Monday, May 18.
The president has pushed a number of initiatives to help Americans with health care costs, from negotiating most-favored nation status with pharmaceutical companies to putting price caps on medications.
Earlier Monday, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin held a roundtable discussing a number of topics:
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