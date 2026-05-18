Powering Progress: Inside Chevron’s Role in Meeting America’s Energy Needs

The following content is sponsored by Chevron.

America depends on energy every day—for transportation, electricity, heating, and the technology that keeps life moving. As demand continues to rise, workers across the country play a critical role in keeping that energy flowing.

Ray Lopez is one of them.

Lopez is a senior field specialist working in Chevron’s Permian Basin operations. His job helps supply the fuel and energy Americans rely on at home, at work, and on the road. In fact, it’s people like Lopez who have helped increase Chevron’s production—it’s up nearly 60% higher than output levels two years ago.

“What I’m doing out here is making a difference,” Lopez said. “It is supporting every person, supports people everywhere.”

“It’s an amazing feeling to see new hospitals, new schools, and new technology that help save, protect, and support this country. That’s what our energy does. That’s what American energy does,” Lopez added.

Energy That Keeps the Country Moving

The Permian Basin is the largest oil-producing region in the United States and a key part of the nation’s energy system. Chevron’s production there has reached record levels, with about one million barrels of oil equivalent produced each day in the Permian Basin. Chevron also aims to produce 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the Gulf of America.

That production comes as energy demand continues to grow nationwide. New data centers, expanding infrastructure, and a rising population are increasing the need for reliable fuel and electricity.

Planning for Reliability

Chevron’s role extends beyond production. The company’s U.S. refineries operated at their highest levels in 20 years, helping ensure a steady fuel supply when it’s needed most.

These efforts support energy reliability across the country, from transportation fuels to electricity generation. “Being part of the system that keeps everything running is a great feeling,” Lopez said.

A Closer Look at U.S. Energy Growth

Chevron’s U.S. energy footprint has expanded significantly in recent years, reflecting rising demand and long-term planning.

Investing in America’s Future

In 2026, Chevron is planning to invest over $10 billion in U.S. energy projects. That means stronger economies, better jobs, and American energy independence. For Lopez, the goal is simple. “My job is to make sure that investment is working,” he said.