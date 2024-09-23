Aides to Vice President Kamala Harris refused to tell Axios on Monday whether she still supports amnesty for two million illegal aliens, or so-called “dreamers,” brought into the nation as children.

Harris vowed in 2019 to take four executive actions as president to give amnesty to two million “Dreamers,” along with shielding more than six million illegal aliens from deportation. “Every day in the life of a Dreamer who fears deportation is a long day,” Harris said in 2019. “Dreamers cannot afford to sit around and wait for Congress to get its act together. Their lives are on the line.”

Her campaign’s failure to provide Harris’s position on the policy underscores the pressure the campaign faces to move to the center in hopes of curtailing former President Donald Trump’s overwhelming support on immigration, the second most important issue for voters in the 2024 cycle.

It also spotlights the Harris campaign’s media strategy of providing vague policy solutions to rectify the problems of the past four years under the Biden-Harris administration.

Since joining the race in July, Harris allegedly changed her view, outright flip-flopped, or has an unknown position in nine areas:

Banning plastic straws (Flip-flopped) A mandate for only producing electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2035 (Unknown) Banning fracking (Flip-flopped) Gun confiscation through a buyback program (Allegedly no longer supports, according to anonymous campaign spokesperson) Decriminalizing illegally crossing the southern border (Allegedly no longer supports, according to anonymous campaign spokesperson) Reparations (Unknown) Building a border wall (Formerly opposed, now allegedly supports, according to anonymous campaign spokesperson) A federal jobs guarantee (Allegedly no longer supports, according to anonymous campaign spokesperson) Medicare for All (Flip-flopped)

Axios reported on the Harris campaign’s failure to say whether she still supports amnesty.

“Asked if she had time for a brief interview to discuss her Dreamers policy, Harris’ campaign declined to make her available,” Axios reported:

The campaign also declined to comment on whether Harris supported using “parole in place” for any other group of undocumented immigrants.

Spokesperson Ian Sams told Axios: “As president, she’ll continue to protect Dreamers while also pushing the bipartisan border deal that will dramatically strengthen border security.”

Immigration is the second greatest issue of the 2024 cycle, behind the economy. More on immigration here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.