Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick exposed Sen. Bob Casey’s (D-PA) record on the southern border during their debate Tuesday, arguing Casey “has very little that he can say with credibility” about the issue.

McCormick said that Casey has been complicit in President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s “border crisis.”

“The border crisis is a direct result of the weakness of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and Bob Casey supported them every step of the way,” McCormick said before calling out Casey for hypocritical border advertisements.

“What chutzpah to run an ad on how tough he is on the border when he voted against funding for the border patrol. He ran an ad in front of the wall he voted against,” he added.

McCormick said that Casey has voted in favor of sanctuary cities, “federal benefits for illegal aliens,” and argued the fentanyl crisis is a “direct result of the weakness of Bob Casey not standing up to these terrible cartels.”

“So this man has very little that he can say with credibility on the border,” he emphasized.

After pointing out that tens of thousands of illegal alien murderers and sex offenders are roaming the American streets, according to a letter Immigration and Customs Enforcement sent to Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-TX), McCormick said these individuals must be deported.

“We have made Americans less secure, we made our country less secure, we made Pennsylvanians less secure because of the weakness of Bob Casey and the Democrats on this issue. I will be strong on this issue on day one,” McCormick vowed.