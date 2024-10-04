Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris among independents and white working-class voters in a tight presidential race, according to NPR/PBS News/ Marist poll.

The poll, published on Thursday, finds that Trump and Harris are neck and neck nationally at 48 percent and 50 percent support, respectively, among 1,294 likely voters. One percent back a third-party candidate and one percent is undecided in the too-close-to-call race within the ± 3.7 percentage point margin of error.

Harris is down one-point support since September’s NPR/PBS News/Marist poll when she was at 51 percent and Trump registered at 48 percent.

While Harris may have a slight edge overall, Trump is besting her with independents by a four-point margin.

The poll finds that 50 percent of independents back Trump, while 46 percent support Harris. There is a substantial gender divide among independents that carries over to the full results.

With independent men, Trump is beating Harris 62 percent percent to 36 percent, while Harris leads 58 percent to 35 percent with independent women. This trend translates to the overall race, as all men likely to vote sampled in the poll prefer the former president by a 57 percent to 41 percent margin, while women break for Harris at 58 percent to 40 percent.

With white working-class voters, Trump has a substantial advantage. Among white respondents who did not receive a college education, he leads Harris by a 62 percent to 36 percent margin. Trump is ahead with both genders within this cohort. White working-class women prefer Trump to Harris, 55 percent to 42 percent, while white working-class men back him over Harris by an even wider 70 percent to 29 percent ratio.

College-educated white voters prefer Harris over Trump, 58 percent to 40 percent. The margin for women within this demographic was 58 percent Harris to 41 percent Trump, while it was 58 percent to 40 percent in favor of Harris among men.

The NPR/PBS News/Marist poll was conducted from September 27 to October 1.

RELATED: Leftist Admits Kamala, Biden Sold Out the Working Class, Paving the Way for Trump