‘American People Will Learn About What We Uncovered’: Acting AG Blanche Says There’s a ‘Ton of Evidence’ 2020 Election Was Rigged

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche discussed the Department of Justice’s ongoing efforts to uncover evidence that the 2020 election was “rigged.”

The acting AG vowed to make public his agency’s findings.

“So, [White House chief of staff Susie Wiles] just said that we’re going to find out that President Trump actually did win certain states in the 2020 election,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “Now, the president says all the time that the election was rigged. What have you done about that? Do you have any evidence that the election was rigged? What can you tell us?”

Blanche replied, “Well, there’s a ton of evidence that the election was rigged. That’s not something the DOJ needs to tell you about. There’s been evidence about that for many, many years. What I can tell you is that we have multiple investigations going on in Arizona, in Georgia, in Fulton County, Georgia. And that’s exactly what we’re looking at, is, we’re — by the way, this is very difficult, because they’re very good. They’re very good at hiding up misconduct and hiding what they’re doing. And so that’s why we’re very focused on finding out whether the right people voted, whether people who were supposed to vote voted, whether there was one vote cast per voter. And that’s what we’re doing in multiple states. And I expect — and, again, people — you will say to me, how long is it taking? Why is it taking so long?”

“And the reality of the answer to that is because it takes a lot of work to uncover what happened in 2020,” he continued. “It takes a lot of old, good old-fashioned law enforcement, police work, which is what we’re doing. And we have great prosecutors working on it as well. And I expect that — and I assure you, I assure the American people that as soon as we have something to say for it, whether it’s charges, whether it’s a report, whether it’s the results of an investigation, the American people will learn about what we uncovered.”

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