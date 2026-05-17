Four people were injured when multiple suspects opened fire on numerous locations in Austin, Texas, on Saturday and Sunday.

KVUE reported that police have two suspects in custody and are searching for a third. KUT noted that a shelter-in-place for South Austin was lifted after the two were apprehended.

Police believe “at least ten shootings happened late Saturday and into Sunday.”

Investigators believe the shooters allegedly “[used] multiple vehicles, including a black or dark blue Hyundai Sonata, a gold Hyundai sedan and a silver Mazda four-door.”

Cars were reportedly being stolen during the shootings, as well. Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said, “I want to remind people not to leave your cars unlocked…What we are seeing is these cars are being stolen. Do not leave your keys or key fobs in the vehicle.”

KXAN said at least two of the shootings were directed toward Austin fire stations.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.