Trump to Kentucky on Massie: ‘Vote the Bum Out’

President Donald Trump called for Kentucky residents to vote Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) out of office on Tuesday, labeling him a “bum” and as being a “true negative force.”

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump pointed out that “Massie voted against Tax Cuts,” and the border wall. Trump described Massie as being “The Worst Republican Congressman in History.”

“Bad Congressman Tom Massie voted against Tax Cuts, the Border Wall, our Military and Law Enforcement,” Trump wrote. “Actually, he voted against almost everything that is good. The Worst Republican Congressman in History. Kentucky, vote the bum out on Tuesday. We can’t live with this troublemaker for another two years. He is a true negative force!!!”

Trump’s post comes as he has on several occasions rallied behind Massie’s primary opponent, Captain Ed Gallrein. Trump has described Gallrein as being “a true Patriot” and an American hero.

“The incredible people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, who want desperately to get rid of Thomas Massie, the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman we have had in many years, gave us a mandate to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post in January. “The person that will help us do the job, and do it right, is Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, and American Hero, Captain Ed Gallrein, a true Patriot.”

In an interview with Breitbart News Saturday in October, Gallrein explained that Trump has “a limited amount of time to implement his agenda.”

“The clock is running,” Gallrein said. “The president knows this from his first term. He’s going to only have a limited amount of time to implement his agenda. And the dynamics — look how fast President Trump is moving.”

Gallrein also noted that Kentucky voters have to decide whether they “want a native Kentuckian who’s a generational farmer” and a “career Navy SEAL officer,” or whether they want “a career politician that puts self above service.”